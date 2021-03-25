Friday Focus: Doctrine of personal responsibility

It is ordained that we are fully responsible for our acts; it follows that we cannot transfer the responsibility of our acts to someone else:

Say: ‘’Shall I see for (my) Cherisher other than Allah. When He is the Cherisher of all things (that Exist)? Every soul draws the meed of its acts on none but itself: no bearer of burdens can bear the burden of another. Your goal in the end is towards Allah: He will tell you the truth of things wherein ye disputed.’’ (Al An’am: 164)

Doctrine of personal responsibility is in its very essence a disciplinary element in any societal grouping, while every soul draws the meed (award) of its actions, no individual can transfer responsibility of acts of omission and commission to another person, nor can anyone vicariously atone for sins of others. Every member of the society has to watch his step, take his own burden, lest he trespasses the guidelines laid down by the Cherisher—Allah (SwT) as it is clearly laid down that no bearer of burdens can bear the burden of another.

Cherisher by definition is the one we hold and treat as dear; by no stretch of imagination may we hold anyone as dear as Allah (SwT). Treating and holding Allah (SwT) dear above one an all entails holding Him as the ultimate arbiter of the Truth, as Truth (Haq) is an attribute of Allah (SwT). Hence, we may not stretch an argument on Allah (SwT)’s guideline as laid down in Holy Quran beyond reasonable limits, and keep in mind ever and always the Holy Verse—-‘’He will tell you the truth of things wherein ye disputed.’’