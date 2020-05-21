Friday Focus | Fasting is immensely rewarded

There are groups of people who fall in the category of the exalted. These groups shall be blessed with Allah (SwT)’s mercy and shall be immensely rewarded. Those who fast fall in this category, as ordained:

‘’Muslim men and Muslim women, believing men and believing women, obedient men and obedient women, truthful men and truthful women, patient men and patient women, humble men and humble women, charitable men and charitable women, fasting men and fasting women, men who guard their chastity and women who guard, men who remember God frequently and women who remember; God has prepared for them a pardon, and an immense reward’’ (33:35)

It is thus clear that the men and the women who fast fall in the category of people for whom the Divine Pardon has been prepared and they shall be immensely rewarded. The Ayah Sharief starts with Muslim men and Muslim women, which may be taken to mean the men and women who submit to the will of Allah (SwT) ever and always.

The Holy Verse proceeds to list the desirable traits among men and women, which equally stand to obtain the Divine Pardon and who shall be immensely rewarded. These desirable traits are belief in Almighty Allah (SwT) obedience of Divine Decrees, being truthful, patient, humble and charitable. Also, stressed for both men and women is guarding chastity, as also remembering God frequently carries the Divine Pardon and an immense reward.

Those who are listed above—men and women with desirable traits remain the people to whom Allah (SwT)’s ‘Law of Mukafat’ shall provide full protection against all types of doom. They will get the award for all their efforts and deeds. And, in this regard there is no difference between men and women–both would be recipients of Allah (SwT)’s bounty and benevolence.