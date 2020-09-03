Friday Focus | In spending, faith ought to hold

O ye who believe! Spend out of (the Bounties) We have provided for you, before the Day comes when no bargaining (will avail) nor friendship nor intercession. Those who reject Faith—they are the wrong-doers [2:254]

In spending out of the bounties bestowed by Allah (SwT) be these material or mental/spiritual exercising wisdom and discretion consistent with faith ought to hold. In spending for personal and familial needs, nothing that violates faith may be begotten. Whatever remains in excess of personal and familial needs may be taken as an investment in ventures that promote faith. It could be charity to help a neighbour, a relative, or a stranger in need.

In case material bounties exceed help in limited ventures like charity, the spending may take wider ventures like investment for collective welfare. It could be generating employment, promoting productivity for societal welfare. What stays out of realm of faith is hoarding, what you might be bestowed with in material terms, such as wealth in excess of personal and familial needs.

One who hoards is a loser, as the bounty he is bestowed with loses value in material terms as time advances. He is the ultimate loser as no bargaining will avail, no friendship will hold, no intercession will work, as and when he is called to judgement on the appointed day for acts of omission and commission.

Mental/spiritual bounties like talent for spreading good by word of mouth, such as oratorical skill or gift of wielding the pen should be likewise spend in promoting faith and faithful ventures. Don’t hold unto you, what could benefit others ought to remain the guiding principle, befitting the faith and the faithful.

Thus in spending material and mental bounties, faith ought to hold.