Friday Focus | In Thy hands is all Good

All Good rests in hand of Allah [SwT] the standard by which good is judged is Allah [SwT]’s will, to His will we may submit in the realm of Islam. Allah [SwT] is the best judge, hence the final arbiter of what is good—on whom to bestow power and honour, and who is to be stripped of power and honour, as enunciated in the Holy Verse [3:26].

Say: ‘’O Allah! Lord of Power (and Rule), Thou givest Power to whom thy pleasest and Thou strippest of Power whom Thou pleasest: Thou enduest with honour whom thou pleasest, and Thou bringest low whom Thou pleasest: In Thy hand is all Good. Verily, over all things Thou hast Power.

‘’In Thy hands is all Good’’ is the catchword—the very soul of the Holy Verse. Once it is understood that Highest Good is the Will of Allah [SwT] submission to that Will becomes the norm, as He knows what we may not fathom. Hence, the guiding factor ought to remain submission to His Will, whatever it might bring forth.

Power and honour ought not to go to one’s head, as power and honour is a trust to be preserved for public good. It may not be taken as a due, but the trust reposed by One & Only Allah [SwT] as verily over all things He has power. Power once entrusted is to be used judiciously as an instrument of providing general good. And in case, power is not used judiciously by the one entrusted with it, as an instruments of social well-being, Allah [SwT] with an objective of preserving what He cherishes—Good of masses, which is a right, as enshrined in ‘Haqooq-ul-Ibad’ my strip the one entrusted with Power. ‘In Thy hands is all Good’ holds ever and always.