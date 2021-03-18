Friday Focus | Latif-ul-Khabiir

No vision can grasp Him but His grasp is over all vision; He is above all comprehension, yet is acquainted with all things’’ (Al An’am: 103)

Latif is subtle Quranic idiom, finest in its frame, silken in its form, imperceptible to senses. ‘Latif’ whatever the manner of defining it defies total definition, so subtle is the idiom, while as ‘Khabiir’ is the one vested with total knowledge of all that exists in the universe, that is One and Only Allah (SwT). He knows mysteries, which are beyond human comprehension. While as no vision can grasp Him, His grasp remains over all vision

Thus Latif-ul-Khabiir could be an attribute of Allah (SwT) denoting acquaintance with whatever exists in universe, in fact the multiverse, as scientific knowledge underlines that what we call universe is actually a multiverse, beyond the moon, and beyond the stars and the sun.

‘Latif’ the subtle idiom finds mention in another Holy Verse:

‘’Seest thou not that Allah sends down rain from the sky, and forthwith the earth becomes clothed with green? For Allah is He Who understands the finest mysteries and is well acquainted (with them)’’ (Al Hajj: 63)

The Holy Verse marks the grace of Latif-ul-Khabiir. In bestowing His favours, He is extraordinarily gracious. Being the nature personified, Allah (SwT) has the ultimate knowledge of subtleties of nature, as well as the interaction between various elements of nature—of the sky above, and of the earth below. Thus it is the rain from the sky which clothes the earth with green. Allah (SwT)’s acquaintance with various elements of nature and its mysteries, which are but manifestations of the prowess of Latif-ul-Khabiir, marks the subtlety of the interplay of these elements–the song of the nature, its unending melody!