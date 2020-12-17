Friday Focus | State of believers & secrets of unseen

The state of believers and the secrets of the unseen are revealed in highly relevant Holy Verse that pertains to challenges that believers may be face to face with and the path they may follow, since the secrets of the unseen are known to one and only Allah (SwT):

‘’Allah will not leave the believers in a state in which ye are now, until He separates what is evil from what is good. Nor will Allah disclose to you the secrets of the Unseen, but he chooses of His messengers (For the purpose) whom He pleases.

So believe in Allah and his Messengers; and if ye believe and do right, ye have a great reward without measure’’ (4:179)

The universal plan operative is testing of those who tread the right path borne of belief, of faith by calamities of different hue, while as the evil men treading the wrong path and investing in what is untrue are left free to continue doing what they are adept at. In this universal plan, some freedom of choice is left to men, borne of free will. However, the freedom of choice needs to be exercised in the interests of good, and leave it to Allah (SwT) to separate the evil, the untrue; the falsehood from what is good, what is true and what is right.

It is not given to men to know the future, nor to know the secrets of the Unseen. But from time to time, things are revealed to men, as may be expedient, by Messengers chosen for the purpose. The believers may thus hold on to the path shown by Allah (SwT) and his Messengers, until He separates what is evil from what is good.

Allah (SwT)’s promise will hold– Allah will not leave the believers in a state in which ye are now. And, if ye believe and do right; ye have a great reward without measure!