Friday Focus | Wonders of Allah's Creation

…human beings may be of the same stock, yet in unity there is diversity
It is one of the many wonders of Allah (SwT) that he has produced us from one person and we have grown into so many, each one with his own faculties and capabilities, yet we are all one, as ordained in the Holy Verse:

‘’It is He Who hath produced you from a single person: here is a place of sojourn and a place for departure. We detail our signs for people who understand’’ (Al An’am: 98)

‘Ansha’a’ is the Quranic idiom for the ‘Produced’ which relates that it is Allah (SwT) Who produced and processed the Creation: It is He Who made you grow, develop and reach maturity. That we are one, yet diverse in the faculties and capabilities is allegorically explained in the next Holy Verse:

‘’It is He who sendeth the rain from the skies: with it We produce vegetation of all kinds: from some We produce green (crops) out of which We produce grain, heaped up (at harvest); out of the date palms and its sheaths (or spathes) (come) clusters of dates hanging low and near: and (then there are) gardens of grapes, and olives, and pomegranates, each similar (in kind) yet different (in variety) when they begin to bear fruit, feast your eyes with the fruit and the ripeness thereof. Behold! In these there are signs for people who believe’’ (Al An’am: 99)

In relating that grapes, olives, and pomegranates are similar to look at, yet each variety has a distinctive flavour and other distinctive features, it stands explained that among human beings, each individual has his own faculties, capabilities and special qualities, in spite of being from same stock.

As related in the Holy Verse (Al An’am: 98) in the place of sojourn—the world, we live our life in, we may respond to Allah (SwT)’s hand in fashioning us, by making full use of our capabilities, our capacities, and our faculties, and abide by His guidance. Having played our assigned part, we may get ready for our departure into hereafter—into a life that is eternal.

