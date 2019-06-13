Friday Focus|Law of Mukafat

No soul can ever take the burden of other, as per the Divine ‘Law of Mukafat’ the law of retribution, unto all its own deed, as enshrined:

‘’No burdened soul can carry the burden of another. Even if one weighted down the calls for help with its burden, nothing can be lifted from it, even if they were related. You are to warn those who fear their Lord inwardly, and perform the prayer. He who purifies himself purifies himself for his own good. To God is the ultimate return’’ (35: 18)

According to the ‘Law of Mukafat’ no one can carry the burden of another. If one was to be heavily burdened and feeling crushed under the burden of his misdeeds, his frantic calls to others to share it will amount to nothing. Even his relatives, however close they might be cannot help him out of his predicament.

If one were to take the wrong path, he cannot wriggle himself out of its consequences. The consequences of misdeeds have to be understood and appreciated. For such an understanding and appreciation to develop, one has to look inwards. And, herein lays the importance of prayer. It is prayer, which brings the person unto the Divine Path, the path of salvation. Prayer is the nourishment of the soul. It is the process of self purification. Not to understand and appreciate its importance may lead one to abyss, a state with gross inability to tread the right path.

The two states, with and without prayer, with and without appreciating the inner-self, with and without the process of self purification, cannot be viewed in the same prism, or within the same parameters, as enshrined:

‘’Not equal are the blind and seeing, nor are the darkness and light, nor are the shade and torrid heat’’ (35: 19, 20, 21)

If these are not equal, as they can never ever be, then the two states noted above, cannot be alike.