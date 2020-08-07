1 civilian killed, 6 injured in Kupwara LoC shelling

One civilian was killed and six injured in cross-LoC shelling in Tanghdar and Naugam sectors of Kupwara district on Friday, a defence spokesperson said.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Arif, a resident of Shamaspora Baghbela Karnah.

SSP Kupwara, Shari Ram Ambarkar, said the civilian had suffered severe injuries due to splinters of a shell.

“He succumbed in the evening,” he said.

“Six civilians were injured after Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation Friday morning along the line of control in Tangdhar sector by firing mortars and other weapons. The Indian Army gave a befitting and precise response to the enemy forces. The Pakistan troops also resorted to ceasefire violation in Naugam sector,” the spokesman said.

The injured civilians have been identified as Hamida Begum, Zakir Ahmad Khan, Naseer Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Yaqoob and Syed Rafaqat.

“Three injured civilians have been shifted to Srinagar hospitals,” said an official. A police official said that several shells landed in village Kachadiya, resulting in critical injuries to three civilians. “There are reports that during the exchange of shelling, several domestic animals have been killed,” he said.