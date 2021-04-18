1 death, 362 new cases in Ladakh

The UT of Ladakh has reported 362 new covid19 cases including 354 from Leh and eight from Kargil on Saturday. The UT reported one death due to COVID-19 from Leh. With this the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Ladakh has reached to 133 which includes 89 from Leh and 44 from Kargil.

Total number of COVID-19 active cases in the UT has surged up to 1671— 1595 in Leh and 76 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of the disease in the union territory has also decreased to 85% now.

Meanwhile, chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Leh, has issued an order for closure of all schools, including residential hostels, and in-person coaching and tuition centres in Leh district till April 30.

UT administration has also directed HIMANK, VIJAYAK, MES (14 Corps) and Chief Engineers of Ladakh to inform their contractors that labourers brought by air and road to Ladakh should have negative RTPCR test result or else the labourer would be turned back at their expenses.