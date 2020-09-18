1 death, 41 fresh cases in Ladakh

Ladakh UT today reported 41 fresh positive cases and one COVID-19 death, officials said.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services UT Ladakh, among the 41 positive persons 25 were from Kargil and 16 from Leh.

With one more death from Kargil on Friday, the covid19 toll in UT Ladakh has gone up to 47 including 20 in Leh and 27 in Kargil.

Officials said that 22 patients from Leh district were discharged after their negative sample reports were received by CMO Leh.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in the UT has gone up to 971— 506 in Leh district and 465 in Kargil district.