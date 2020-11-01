1 death, 76 new cases in Ladakh

The Union Territory of Ladakh has reported one more COVID-19 related death and 76 new cases, taking the number of fatalities to 75 and the virus caseload to 6,270, according to an official bulletin.

With 46 patients cured of the disease during the past 24 hours, the number of active cases in the region dropped to 656 — 522 in Leh district and 134 in Kargil district, read the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services this evening.

A patient, who had recently tested positive for coronavirus, died in Leh, taking the death toll to 75 in the UT– 37 in Leh and 38 in Kargil, the bulletin said.

It said a total of 76 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. They included 69 in Leh and seven in Kargil.

The bulletin said 38 COVID-19 patients were discharged in Leh and eight others in Kargil after their successful treatment, pushing the number of cured patients to 5,539, which is 88 percent of the total cases. Meanwhile, the Ladakh administration has advised all travelers, including tourists arriving by air and road, to get themselves tested for COVID-19 not later than 72 hours before their arrival in the Union Territory.