1 dies after slipping into ravine on highway

One person died on the highway today after he slipped into a ravine.

Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Safakadal Srinagar, was coming from Hyderabad. According to sources, Ahmed alighted from the vehicle at Khooni Nullah to attend nature’s call. “But he slipped into a ravine due to darkness,” sources said.

The body was retrieved by QRT volunteers and Police and shifted to a mortuary at District Hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained disrupted since Wednesday midnight due to shooting stones and landslides at Panthyal, Morh Gohri and at some other places in Ramban and Ramsu.

District Magistrate Ramban Nazim Zia Khan on twitter account advised people not to “venture” till the highway was cleared from landslides and shooting stones.

Official sources said a load carrier en route Jammu came under a massive landslide near Panthyal Wednesday night. “However the driver and the helper of the vehicle escaped unhurt,” sources said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the highway from both sides. The restoration work was being hampered due to continuous shooting stones from a hillock at Panthyal.

Valley bound students, labourers and traders coming from other parts of the country got stranded in the scorching heat on the highway.