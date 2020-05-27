1 IAS, 8 KAS officers transferred

UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 12:28 AM

General Administration Department (GAD) today ordered transfer and posting of ten officers including an IAS officer and eight KAS officers in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, Managing Director, SIDCO, Ravinder Kumar, who was holding additional charge of Managing Director, JK Trade Promotion organisation has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora.

Director General, Libraries, J&K, GA Sofi has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Enquiries, J&K.

Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Bashir Ahmed Dar, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO.

Managing Director, J&K State Road Transport Corporation, Sheikh Arshad Ayub has been transferred and posted as Director, Libraries, J&K.

Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K, Leena Padha has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, General Administration Department.

Deputy Commissioner, Budgam Tariq Hussain Ganai has been transferred and posted as Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K.

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

Member, J&K Selection Board, Angrez Singh Rana has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K State Road Transport Corporation.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, Nazir Ahmed Khwaja, has been transferred and he will await further order of adjustment in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Officer on Special Duty with Advisor Basheer Khan – Kuldeep Krishan Sidha has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.