1 injured, 2 feared dead in highway accident

Driver and helper of a vehicle are feared drowned after their truck slipped into Bislari Nullah in Sherbibi-Chambalwass sector of the Jammu Srinagar National Highway last night.

Police said one person whom they identified as Sumit Singh (30) son of Subash Singh of Hushyarpur Punjab was injured in the accident.

Police said the vehicle bearing registration number HR38-1633 was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu.

Meanwhile a truck was hit by a heavy boulder at Cafeteria Morh Ramban. The vehicle suffered extensive damage but the occupants remain unhurt, police said.