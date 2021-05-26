1 killed, 2 injured in Drass accident

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured when an Alto car they were travelling in met with an accident near Batra camp in Drass on Srinagar-Kargil highway on Wednesday.

SHO P/S Drass, Feroz Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that the Alto K-10 (JK16/0966) was on its way to Srinagar from Kargil. “When the car reached near Batra Camp Drass it met with an accident and fell in a deep gorge resulting in the on-spot death of one person while two others were injured.”

He said the vehicle was completely damaged in the accident.

The deceased was identified as Mansoor Mehdi and the injured as Asgar Ali and Muhammad Sadiq, all residents of Panikhar Kargil. The injured were rushed to hospital.

The police officer said that a case in this regard has been registered under law.