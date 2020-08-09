1 killed, 4 injured due to cloudburst

One person died and four others were injured due to a cloudburst at forest area Branpathri in Tral this afternoon.

According to sources, amid rains and lightning, a cloudburst occurred in forest area Brenpathri, Tral causing flash floods in the low lying area. “One person was washed away and died in the incident,” they said.

The deceased has been identified as Sadiq Dohi son of Bashir Dohi, a resident of Katra Udampur.

Four other persons, who went unconscious, were injured in the incident. They were identified as Zakir Gojer son of Faqeer Gojer of Zaridihaar, Pervaiz Ahmad Gojer son in law of Bashir udin Gojer of Zaridihaar and Jalaludin Chopan son of Sideeq Chopan of Pahil Cheek.

Soon after the incident, a rescue team rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

The injured were taken to hospital. All of them belong to Bakarwal community.

“One person from Gujjar community died due to cloudburst in forest area of Branpathri and 4 others who were injured were hospitalised,” SDPO Tral Aijaz Malik said.