1 killed in Surankote, 40 structures collapse, animals perish

Heavy rainfall and flash floods caused loss of life and heavy damage to property in Rajouri and Poonch on the second consecutive day Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav said that a man died today when a tree fell in Surankote.

He identified the deceased as Faqir Mohammad son of Mohammad Ismail of Targain village of Kotranka Rajouri.

“The deceased was in Girjan Dhok, a seasonal house, in the upper reaches of Surankote tehsil when a tree collapsed, and he died on the spot.”

“Around twenty structures that include kacha and pacca houses as well as cattle sheds suffered damage across the district on Thursday resulting into major loss of property,” he said.

He said that many animals perished on Thursday due to bad weather conditions. “We fear more losses as details from field are being collected; whereas rainfall is going on continuously which can cause more damages.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a man was killed, dozens of structures were collapsed and animals perished in Rajouri and Poonch due to heavy rains and flash floods.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Nazir Sheikh said that no loss of life was reported in the district on Thursday but there is widespread damage of property.

“Our field staff is collecting details and we fear that the quantum of loos could go up and a number of animals had perished today also,” the DC said.