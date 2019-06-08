1 lakh devotees attend Baba Nagri Urs on final day

The 124th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba MianNizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA), which commenced on Friday at Baba Nagri, Wangath in Kangan, concluded on Saturday. Around 1 lakh devotees attended the Urs this year, which is observed in the first fortnight of June every year.

Special prayers were held on the second day of the Urs, besides the nightlong prayers held on Friday.

Renowned religious and Gujjar leader Mian Bashir Ahmed led the prayers in which devotees prayed for peace, prosperity, unity, brotherhood and communal harmony in the state.

Mian Bashir deliberated on the teachings of Islam and the life and contribution of Hazrat Baba MianNizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA).

He emphasized upon the people to work for the welfare of the humanity and follow the teachings of Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Former MLA Kangan, MianAltaf Ahmed, who is son of Mian Bashir Ahmed, was also present on the occasion.

Three books penned by MianNizamud Din Larvi (RA) and Mian Bashir Ahmed were released on the occasion.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, MianAltaf said more devotees attended the Urs this year compared to the last.

The devotees who had come from different areas of state particularly Rajouri, Doda, Udhampur, Poonch, Kishtwar, Shopian, Doda, Islamabad, Kupwara and Baramulla visit the shrine every year.

“I have been visiting this place for last 10 years,” said Syed Zulfikar from Poonch. He appreciated Mian Bashir Ahmad and called him a blessing for all devotees.

According to the shrine management a 24-hour free langar (community kitchen) serves free meals to the devotees throughout the year.

“On Urs days we make food for thousands of people,” said MianMehar Ali, who looked after Urs arrangements.

THE SAINT

The father of MianNizam-ud-Din Kiyani, Hazrat Abdullah (RA) is believed to have come to Kashmir from Hazara area in what is today Pakistan, in 1863.

Hazrat Abdullah (RA) had been ordered to go to Kashmir by his Peer HazratNizamuddinKiyani Sahib of Hazara. He named his only son after his Peer. MianNizamud Din was an MLA Kangan during Sheikh Abdullah’s regime.