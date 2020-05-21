1 more positive case in Leh

Ladakh union territory reported one more positive cases of COVID19 on Thursday, officials said.

A media bulletin issued by the health department said that report of one Iran returnee from Chochut Yokma in Leh district was positive for COVID19. He was already in quarantine after reaching Leh and now has been shifted to Mahabodhi COVID hospital for isolation.

“Health department received 147 sample reports, out of these one report was positive and other 146 negative including 138 from Leh and 8 from Kargil,” the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the district administration Kargil has withdrawn the orders regarding the containment areas Sanjak, Hagniss, Chiktan and Samrah villages.

“Due to non reporting of any COVID19 positive case after the passage of 28 days since reporting of the last negative, order number Estt-1/ COVID-19/2020 dated 02.04.20 regarding containment of Sanjak, Hagniss, Chiktan and Samrah villages is hereby rescinded. However the village shall remain under surveillance for next 14 days,” reads an order issued by the district magistrate Kargil, Baseer ul haq Chaudhary.