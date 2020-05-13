1 more positive case in Leh

One more positive case of COVID19 has been reported in Ladakh union territory taking the number of active cases to 21 including 19 in Leh district and 2 in Kargil district.

A media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services Ladakh stated that one sample report of an Iran-returnee from Leh district tested positive for COVID19.

The bulletin informed that the condition of all 21 active COVID19 cases of Ladakh was stable.

“Today 72 samples were sent to NCDC New Delhi for testing. Out of these, 52 samples are of Leh district and 20 samples of Kargil district. One sample report tested positive for COVID19,” it said.