1-way LMV traffic on highway today

The 270-kilometre Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will remain open for light motor vehicle traffic from Srinagar on Monday, a Traffic Department advisory said.

“Subject to fair weather and better conditions of the road, only one way LMV traffic shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu,” the advisory said. It said that only stranded heavy vehicles and goods carriers between Nashree and Banihal shall be allowed towards Srinagar. “The highway will remain closed for traffic owing to maintenance works on Thursday,” it said.

It may be mentioned that traffic had remained suspended on the highway for almost one week after the retaining wall of a bridge at Kelamorh near Ramban had collapsed. However, later a bailey bridge built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had helped to restore the traffic on the highway.

The Mughal road which connects the Valley with Pir Panchal region, and the Srinagar-Leh Highway remain closed due to the accumulation of snow.

The Srinagar-Leh highway was officially closed after the orders from Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole on December 30.