Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 12:20 AM

1-way LMV traffic on highway today

Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 12:20 AM
File Photo: Mohammad Taskeen/GK
According to an advisory issued by the Traffic department, Light Motor Vehicles (passenger) will be allowed to ply from Srinagar towards Jammu on the 270-kilometre Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Monday, subject to fair weather and clearance of road. Only heavy motor vehicles and goods carriers stranded between Jawahar Tunnel and Levdora shall be allowed to move towards Jammu, the traffic advisory said.

Despite fresh snowfall in higher reaches, the traffic on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway was progressing smoothly till last reports were received. As per traffic advisory, vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed to move on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Monday, subject to fair weather conditions.

