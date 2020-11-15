1-way traffic from Jammu on highway today

An advisory issued by the Traffic department said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar on the 270-kilometre Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Monday. Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund) towards Jammu, the traffic advisory said. “Traffic Control Unit Ramban will coordinate release of oil tankers/fresh perishable carriers in the opposite convoy,” the advisory said. However, the traffic advisory added: “In view of the inclement weather predictions by the MeT Department, there are chances of blockade of the highway. People are advised to avoid travel on the highway.”

Despite inclement weather, hundreds of load carriers, oil and gas tankers were allowed by the authorities to ply on the highway on Sunday.

A traffic police official said that load carriers carrying essential commodities for the valley were allowed after remaining stranded at Nagrota, Jammu, Dhar and Udhampur.