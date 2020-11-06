1-way traffic from Srinagar on highway today

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained suspended from both sides on Friday for weekly repairing and maintenance works.

Due to suspension of traffic, the Kashmir Valley remained cut off from Jammu and rest of the country.

Sources said the maintenance and excavation work was carried out at several places between Nashri-Ramban and Ramban-Banihal sectors of the highway in district Ramban.

People from various areas in district Ramban complained about facing difficulties due to absence of traffic.

The highway passing through district headquarter town Ramban wore a deserted look.

Advisory for Saturday

Meanwhile, one-way traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu will be allowed on the highway on Saturday.

An advisory issued by the Traffic department said no vehicles except oil tankers and vehicles carrying perishables will be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar.

“In view of the movement of Kashmir-based Darbar Move employees to Jammu, vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar NHW shall be allowed on Saturday from Srinagar towards Jammu subject to fair weather and good road condition.

“Commuters are advised to follow the SOP issued by the government to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

“No vehicle shall be allowed from the opposite direction except oil tankers/fresh perishable carriers.”