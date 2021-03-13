1-way traffic restored on highway

The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was restored Saturday afternoon and vehicles were allowed to move towards Kashmir, a traffic police official said.

A heavy landslide had occurred by the rains at Shabanbass, Banihal, on Friday morning due to which the road had got blocked.

Sources said the road was cleared off the landslide Saturday afternoon and one-way traffic was restored.

Sources said hundreds of vehicles including load carriers, and oil and gas tankers which had been stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur, and Nashri, Ramban were allowed to move towards Kashmir.

Locals here alleged that “unplanned earth cutting” carried out for four laning of the highway had made the road prone to frequent blockades.