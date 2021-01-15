Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Auqib Salam
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 12:14 AM

1 week of highway closure shoots up prices in Kashmir

Auqib Salam
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 12:14 AM

The week-long closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway has shot up prices of essential commodities in Kashmir, with people alleging black marketing and hoarding by unscrupulous traders.

A market survey by this reporter in various areas of Srinagar revealed that prices of vegetables, poultry and other essential items, have risen sharply for the past two days.

Trending News

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

RTI Movement delegation urges LG Sinha to set up CIC circuit bench

“The prices of onion and tomato have touched 100 rupees. In absence of strict measures by the government, it is a common consumer who suffers,” said Farooq Ahmed, a shopper at Hazratbal.

The consumers at many places blamed “hoarding” and “black-marketing” for price hike. The consumers alleged that even the cooking gas is being sold at higher prices in black market.

“Almost 3 days back I bought cooking gas at more than thousand rupees,” Rameez Ahmed, a local said.

Latest News

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

RTI Movement delegation urges LG Sinha to set up CIC circuit bench

Consumers complained that meat was still being sold at 600 rupees across many markets in Srinagar.

Director, Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Bashir Ahmed Khan said that strict action is being taken on ground against violators. He assured that the administration has enough stock for the next 14 days.

“Over past few months action has been taken against 677 defaulters. These include those involved in black marketing, hoarding and those who sell essential items at prices higher than what are fixed by the administration. In the past few weeks we have sealed seven shops and 43 FIRs have been registered against violators,” Khan said.

Related News