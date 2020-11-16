Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
10 civilians trapped at Sinthan Top rescued

Ten civilians trapped in the snowfall at Sinthan Top along the Kokernag-Kishtwar road were rescued by police and army on Monday, an official said.

He said the civilians including two women and a child were left stranded due to snowfall since Saturday.

“The joint team walked for five hours along NH-22 to reach the stranded civilians in sub-zero temperature and zero visibility,” the official said.

He said they were brought down to Sithan Maidan at Chingam where first aid, food and shelter was provided to them.

The Kokernag-Sinthan-Kishtiwar road was closed for traffic due to snowfall.

Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir were lashed with the season's first major snowfall on Monday.

The road remains closed in winters and opens by the end of May.

