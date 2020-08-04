10 covid deaths in Kashmir

10 more people were reported to have died of COVID19 in Kashmir between Monday and Tuesday evening taking the death toll of the viral illness in J&K to 417 here.

With these 10 deaths, the fatality of COVID19 in Kashmir division stood at 387 on Tuesday, as per information bulletin issued by J&K Government. Among the recent-most COVID19 casualties, three were from Srinagar, three from Budgam, two from Pulwama and one each from Baramulla and Bandipora.

A health official said all the deceased were admitted with pneumonia in both lungs. While nine deaths took place in Srinagar hospitals, one death was reported from GMC Baramulla, he said.

A 38 year old man from Arrwah area in Beerwah Budgam died at SMHS Hospital Monday night, a day after admission and testing positive.

A doctor at the hospital said, the patient had severe COVID19 symptoms and no reported underlying disease. “He was very sick and his oxygen saturation could not be maintained,” he said.

The doctor underlined the importance of reporting COVID19 symptoms immediately to the nearest health facility. “In this disease, the deterioration is sometimes too fast,” he said adding that early intervention can help in saving lives.

From Srinagar district, the deceased include a 46 year old woman from Humhama area of Srinagar who was admitted to SMHS Hospital on 27 July. She died late Monday night and was reported to have hypothyroidism and hypertension as underlying conditions. A doctor at the hospital said the patient had tested positive before she was admitted to the hospital and had severe COVID19 symptoms.

Two men, one from Naidkadal (age 65 years) area and the other from Khanyar (age 75 years) died at SMHS Hospital and Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar respectively. The Khanyar man was known to have a lung disorder, a doctor at the hospital said.

A 65 year old man from Beerwah Budgam died earlier on Tuesday at SKIMS Soura. He had remained admitted for two days before his death at the hospital, a doctor said.

A 53 year old man from Khansahab area of Budgam district also lost life to the viral illness today at SMHS Hospital. He was a diabetic and admitted with severe COVID19 symptoms a week ago, an official said.

A 55 year old woman from Noorpora area of Pulwama district also died SMHS Hospital earlier and was reported today, an official said. She was admitted with severe COVID19 symptoms, he said.

A 70 year old man from Tral, Pulwama had died on 02 August, his death reported today, a health official said. He said the deceased was 70 years old and had been admitted five days before his death to SMHS Hospital.

An elderly man admitted at GMC Baramulla with bilateral pneumonia died late Monday evening, a doctor said. He was 85 year old and belonged to Bandi Payeen area of the district.

A Bandipora man, 80, died at SMHS Hospital. The deceased hailed from Sumbal and was a case of cardiac disease. However, he was admitted with pneumonia, a doctor said.