10 deaths; J&K toll 285

Kashmir recorded 10 deaths of COVID19 positive people in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in J&K to 285.

Four Srinagar residents died between Wednesday night and Thursday evening, three of them at SKIMS and one at SMHS Hospital. The death toll due to viral illness in the city reached 75.

The capital district has been the worst affected district, both in terms of deaths and positive cases reported till date.

A 50 year old male resident from Khanyar area of Srinagar died at SKIMS, a day after he tested positive. A doctor at the hospital said the patient was known to have diabetes and had respiratory symptoms due to COVID19. “He developed breathlessness and died of respiratory failure,” the doctor said.

Another Khanyar resident died at SMHS hospital today. A doctor said the patient was 45 years old and known to have diabetes and hypertension.

A 52 year old female from Zoonimar area of the city died at SKIMS on Thursday. A doctor said she was admitted on Wednesday with fever and breathlessness and was diagnosed to have COVID19 pneumonia based on investigations. Later, her sample also tested positive, the doctor said. The doctor said the patient was admitted with “severe symptoms”.

“Many patients are brought to the hospitals late. People should approach health authorities in case of any of the COVID19 symptoms,” he said. He said that although COVID19 “progressed catastrophically fast” in many patients, early intervention could help in saving more lives.

A 60 year old resident from Batamaloo Srinagar who was admitted for a surgical procedure at SKIMS on 15 July died today. He had tested positive for COVID19 and had “many other ailments”, a senior doctor said.

A Pulwama resident who was admitted to SKIMS since 11 July also died today. The patient, a female, was 62 years of age and belonged to Tral, a doctor said. He said the patient had severe COVID19 pneumonia.

Another Pulwama resident, a 56 year old female from Pathan area died at SMHS Hospital. She was a cancer patient, a doctor said.

A BSF personnel posted in Baramulla died today. He is the fifth security personnel to die of COVID19 in J&K. The deceased was a resident of Assam and 43 year old.

Baramulla recorded another death today when a 75 year old woman from Uri died at a private hospital in Srinagar. She had tested COVID19 positive a day before her death, a doctor said.

One more Baramulla resident, a 53 year old male patient from Singhpora Pattan who had died at SMHS Hospital was included as a COVID19 death today. The delay in including his death in the list of COVID19 deaths could not be ascertained.

A 46 year old female from Gaziryal Kupwara died at SKIMS late Wednesday night. A doctor said the patient was critical when she was admitted to the hospital.