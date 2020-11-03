10 IPS officers promoted

The Home Department today ordered promotion of 10 IPS officers of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the order, promotion to the grade of Additional Director General (ADGP) in the Higher Administrative Grade (HAD)-level 15 of pay matrix from January 1, 2020 has been accorded to Dr SD Singh (JK:1995), Satish Shirmaji Khandare (JK:1995), Rajesh Kumar (JK:1995), on proforma basis, and T Namgyal (JK:1995).

Meanwhile, one post of the ADGP in the HAD-level 15 of pay matrix has been added temporarily in terms of proviso second below rule 4 of IPS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 to the J&K cadre of IPS for a period of two years.

Promotion has been accorded to IPS Amit Kumar (JK-06), to the grade of Super Times Scale-(I), DIG (Level-13-A of Pay Matrix) with effect from January 1, 2020.

Similarly, promotion of IPS Dr Sunil Gupta (JK-07) – on proforma basis, IPS Sujit Kumar (JK-07), IPS Vive Gupta (JK-07) and IPS Mohammed Suleman Choudhary (JK:07) to the Selection Grade of IPS (Level 13 of Pay Matrix) has been accorded with effect from January 1, 2020. Besides, promotion of IPS Sheema Nabi Qasba (JK:16) and IPS PD Nitya (JK:16) to the Senior Time Scale of IPS (Level-11 of Pay Matrix) has been ordered with effect from January 1, 2020.