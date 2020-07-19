10 more COVID19 deaths; total 246

Ten COVID19 deaths were recorded in J&K on Sunday, eight of them in Kashmir and two in Jammu division. The cumulative total of the viral infection casualties reached 246.

Of the eight deaths attributed to COVID19 in Kashmir, two took place in SKIMS Soura, two in SMHS Hospital, two in Chest Diseases Hospital, one in SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina and one in GMC Baramulla.

The youngest person who lost life to COVID19 today was aged 45 and had no reported co-morbid condition, a health official said. The patient, a woman from Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, had been admitted to SKIMS on 13 July with pneumonia and had tested positive for the respiratory virus.

The second death that took place at SKIMS was of an 84 year old man from Jahama Baramulla. He had been admitted on 17 July with pneumonia and died late Saturday night, a health official said. He had been put on a ventilator but could not survive, the official said.

At SMHS Hospital, a 62 year old woman from Parnewa Budgam died on Sunday. She was admitted to hospital on 09 July, a doctor said.

Another woman, a 60 year old from Tumlahall Pulwama also died at this hospital. She was admitted since 15 July and was severely sick with COVID19 symptoms, a doctor said.

At CD Hospital, a man from Turkawangan Shopian aged 59 died three days after admission. He was asthmatic and diabetic and had tested positive for COVID19, a doctor said.

An 80 year old woman from Rainawari area of Srinagar also died at CD Hospital. She was hypertensive, had hypothyroidism and was COVID19 positive, a doctor said. She had been admitted on 18 July.

At SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina, a Srinagar man died on Sunday after two days after he had been admitted. The patient was 65 and suffered from COVID19 pneumonia, a doctor at the hospital said.

At GMC Baramulla, a 70 year old man died four days after admission on Saturday night. The patient had hypertension and was COVID19 positive, a doctor said.

In Jammu the two deaths included a 48 year old woman admitted at Government Medical College, Jammu. She died “soon after admission” a doctor at the hospital said adding that the patient’s sample later tested positive for the viral infection. She hailed from Gadigarh area of Satwari in Jammu district.

A 50 year old woman from Rajouri also died at GMC Jammu today. She had underlying comorbidities, an official said.

With these deaths, the toll of COVID19 casualties reached 246 in J&K.