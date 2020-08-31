10 more fall victim to COVID; 535 new cases

With Kashmir division witnessing a dip in Covid19 cases and Jammu seeing a spike, 535 total positives were reported in J&K on Monday. In the past 24 hours, 10 more people lost lives after they had tested positive for the viral respiratory infection.

As the cases in J&K accumulated to 37698, the death toll reached 720.

A 25 year old man from Machil Kupwara was admitted at Badami Bagh Cantonment Hospital with an injury, an official said. He said the patient was tested for COVID19 and was found positive, although he was admitted for treatment of the injury. “He passed away a day after admission,” the official said.

Another Kupwara resident, a 55 year old man from Dard Harie area died at GMC Baramulla. A health official said the patient was admitted with bilateral pneumonia.

Two Srinagar residents, a 55 year old male from Bemina and a 65 year old from Chattabal lost life at SMHS Hospital. The patients had pneumonia and had tested positive for the viral infection.

A 60 year old woman from Verinag Anantnag lost life at GMC Anantnag. Another woman of the same age from Hanjen Payeen in Pulwama had lost life at SKIMS Soura on 27 August and was included today in the death count by the Government, an official said. A 55 year old woman from Batpora Budgam died at SMHS Hospital today. She was admitted on 29 August.

Three lives were lost to the pandemic in Jammu division. In addition to a rise in the number of deaths for the past two days, Jammu division has been recording a sharp rise in the number of cases as well.

On Monday, 245 people from the division tested positive while Kashmir had 290 positives. Today’s was the second lowest case increase for any day since 24 July for the Kashmir division.

Among the new positives in Kashmir division, Srinagar had 90 cases, Baramulla 16, Pulwama 52, Budgam 25, Anantnag 18, Bandipora 38, Kupwara 19, Kulgam 7, Shopian 7 and Ganderbal 18.

In Jammu division, Jammu district had 139 new cases. The cumulative total of cases in the district reached 3288. The district has 1209 active cases, reflecting the recent trend of high number of positives.

In Srinagar, 29 people were symptomatic and sampled thus, 9 were randomly taken samples, 2 were healthcare workers and the rest were contacts of known cases.

Bandipora and Budgam districts have been witnessing a high number of cases in the past two weeks.

The number of active cases in J&K reached 7980 today. The recovered case tally is 29015 after 505 patients were discharged after recovery today.