100 cases in Bandipora

Over 100 COVID19 cases were reported in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday.

According to the official data, 105 cases were reported, though it also has some repeat samples according to the officials here.

The overall situation of COVID19 is grim in the district which was not enlisted in the red zone category during the lockdown period.

However, with almost 900 cases in the first 19 days of August, several red zones sprouted across the district after the development of ‘infection clusters’.

The remote Gurez valley is also affected by the virus with 41 positive cases on Wednesday which includes 22 cases from Dawar army camp, 14 cases from Chorwan village, 2 from Wanpora and 1 each from Neeru and Bosgay. According to the officials, 5 cases were repeat samples.

As many as 26 cases were reported from Sumbal block, among these 9 are from Sumbal troops camp, 3 each from Sumbal and Naidkhai, 2 each from Markundal and Batwina, Ganastan, 1 each from Tulerzoo Safapora, Ajas Srinagar, Gohal Tengpora.

In Bandipora town, which recorded 15 cases, 5 are from Plan, 2 from Ajas and 1 each from CRPF camp, CR Pora, Aloosa Ghat, Gunddachina, Kudara, Chittaybanday, Qazipora, Aloosa.

With 794 active positive cases according to the daily media bulletin, the Bandipora district figures at 2nd place after Srinagar with the most number of active positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The district has also 767 recoveries, among them 16 recovered on Wednesday.