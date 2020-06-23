10,000 Hajj aspirants in J&K to get full refund

Over 10,000 Hajj aspirants in J&K will get refund of the amount they have deposited for Hajj 2020 as the Saudi Arabia government has decided to bar the international pilgrims this year owing to pandemic.

The government of India also decided that Muslims from India will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2020 after the kingdom conveyed that pilgrims should not be sent this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Jammu and Kashmir over 10,000 Hajj aspirants have deposited their first installment while some have even paid the second installment.

Of the 16,000 aspirants who had applied for Hajj 2020, over 10,000 were selected by the Hajj Committee of India through a draw of lots while those above 70 years of age could not be dropped as per provisions of new Hajj policy.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, J&K’s Hajj Officer, Dr. Abdul Salam Mir said: “We will initiate refund of the payments made by the aspirants through online medium to their bank accounts.”

On whether the selected aspirants would be given any preference next year, he said: “There is no such direction from the Hajj Committee of India so far. Only thing we have been communicated is that all selected aspirants will get their full refund.”

Meanwhile, the cancellation of the Hajj 2020 has left aspirants dejected. “It is very sad for me but at the same time precautions in this time of pandemic are also important,” said Muhammad Ismail, a selected Hajj aspirant.

The cancellation of Hajj will also have a adverse impact on the Hajj and Umrah companies in J&K.

There are nearly 200 service providers in Kashmir offering Umrah packages while seven private tour operators are authorized to take pilgrims for Hajj. The average annual turnover of this sector is pegged at Rs 700 crore.

However, post coronavirus outbreak, the Saudi government imposed restrictions on Umrah from March 1, which took a toll on the business of these 200 companies.