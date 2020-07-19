10,000 labourers arrive in 5 days

Amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of Covid19 pandemic, over 10000 non-local labourers mostly working in brick kilns have arrived in Kashmir in the past five days.

The labourers, an official said, are being tested for Covid19 by a medical team at Lower Munda Zig in Anantnag district.

“So far over 10,000 labourers have arrived and their samples are collected,” said a health official.

He said two labs from outside J&K have been designated for them and the samples are sent there.

“Even before the test reports are received, the labourers are allowed to proceed to their destinations in Kashmir, but asked to be under home quarantine,” the health official said.

He said that if anyone among them tests positive, the COVID protocols are followed. “He is sent to an isolation facility and treated there.”

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag KK Sidha told the Greater Kashmir that the brick kiln owners have to ensure the labourers are not made to work till their reports are received.

“Magistrates have been designated for these kilns for strict adherence to the guidelines,” the DC said.

There are more than 400 brick kilns operating in Kashmir with the majority in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The work in these kilns was hampered as the labourers, who would otherwise reach Kashmir after winter, could not arrive this time due to pandemic.

DC Anantnag said only those kiln owners with valid permission are allowed to ferry the labourers.

“Only today, we seized three buses for not possessing a permission pass. Fine of Rs 25,000 will be recovered from a brick kiln owner and he has to bear the cost of sampling,” the DC said.