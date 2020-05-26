101 new cases of COVID19 in J&K, total 1769

As many as 101 new cases of COVID19 were reported in J&K on Tuesday taking the total of the confirmed cases of the viral illness here to 1769. The new positives included four pregnant women and many travellers who returned from outside J&K recently.

At least three people who had returned from Dubai and were under administrative quarantine at various facilities in Srinagar tested positive on Tuesday. J&K government has mandated administrative quarantine and 100 percent RT-PCR testing for all residents returning from outside.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, principal SKIMS Medical College Hospital, the lab of which hospital tested these samples, said 155 samples were taken at the airport from passengers returning on Dubai flight. “We found only three of these positive,” he said. Dr Untoo said the lab reported 19





positive cases today out of the 471 it tested. “Of these, 12 are from Budgam, six from Srinagar and one from Kathua,” he said.

At CD Hospital virology lab, 25 samples were reported to be positive out of the 590 tested, many of them travellers. Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said these include four pregnant women. Three of these were from Baramulla while one was from Ganderbal.

He said the new positives include eight members of a family from Hardo Ichloo in Baramulla. Five samples from Bandipora, four from Ganderbal and two samples from Pulwama also tested positive today.

SKIMS virology lab reported 10 cases of COVID19 on Tuesday. Medical superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said the lab processed 1325 samples received from various districts. Four from Baramulla – Hanjiwara and Panzipora villages; three from Kupwara – Batergam and Handwara; two from Vehil Shopian and one from Khospura. Dr Jan said eight of the 10 cases reported from the lab had recently returned from outside J&K.

Jammu division had its highest single day rise of cases. 54 new positives were reported in the division. 29 of these belonged to Ramban, 10 to Jammu, four to Kathua, four to Poonch, three to Reasi, two to Samba and two to Udhampur.

The total number of cases has reached 1769 in J&K. Of these 833 have recovered, including 24 on Tuesday, J&K government said. Currently, 912 people are active positive cases of COVID19. Kulgam district has the highest number of active positive cases – 207, followed by Anantnag district with 161 cases.

Capital city Srinagar has 57 active cases while Jammu city has 73 active cases.