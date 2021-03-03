Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 4, 2021, 12:41 AM

104 fresh COVID cases in J&K

Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 4, 2021, 12:41 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 104 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 1,26,693, even as no new death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 17 were from the Jammu division and 87 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Trending News
Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties, case to be heard on March 8

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case

The area, he said, has been cordoned off and further investigations have been taken up.. [Screengrab]

Suspected militants trigger low-intensity IED blast in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. [Image for representational purpose only]

Mirwaiz placed under house detention again: Hurriyat

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 53 cases followed by 12 in Baramulla district and 11 in Jammu district.

While five districts did not report any fresh case, 12 other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases was 875 in the Union Territory, while 1,23,860 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said. The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir is 1,958 as no fresh fatality has been reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, they added.

Related News