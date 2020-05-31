105 more positives in J&K, total 2446

J&K had 105 new cases of COVID19 today taking the total cases reported here to 2446. Among 90 cases in Kashmir division, 16 are pregnant women.

The proportion of travellers among new cases of COVID19 dropped on Sunday with only 34 having travel history out of the 105 reported. In Kashmir division, out of the 90 positives today, 25 were people returning from outside, while the rest, 65, had no recent ravel history; 16 among these pregnant women.

In Jammu division, nine out of the 15 reported cases were people returning from outside. These belonged to Jammu, Ramban, Rajouri and Samba districts. In addition, six people, contacts of known cases from Jammu and Kathua tested positive.

Among today’s cases, 15 were reported from Baramulla district. Out of these, 10 are pregnant women. Dr Deeba Khan, Chief Medical Officer Baramulla said that pregnant women were being sampled on priority as per the directions from Government but expressed concern over the “high number” of them found positive. “It is a good thing that we are able to find out who is positive and thus helping us to safeguard others, including healthcare workers,” she said adding that the trend needed to be looked into. “We will need to ascertain how these women became infected,” she said. Dr Khan said five others had history of contact with a known case.

In Kulgam district, five among the 17 positive cases are pregnant women. Two of the cases had recently arrived from outside the UT. Dr Fazil Kocchak, CMO Kulgam said 17 pregnant women, including today’s have been found positive from the district. Dr Kocchak said over 900 samples of pregnant women have been tested till date. “We are trying to ascertain the source of infection of these pregnant women,” he said. He added that the remaining cases were contacts of known cases.

In Anantnag district, out of the 24 reported cases, three had recent travel history, while 21 others had none. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, CMO Anantnag said the cases included one pregnant woman. He said ten people tested positive from Shalgam area near Bijbehara. “These were contacts, primary and secondary, of a known case,” he said. The remaining ten cases, Dr Ahmed said, also had history of contact with COVID19 patients. An infant and four children aged 7,12,13 and 14 are among positives.

Seven people belonging to district Srinagar who were sampled on their return also tested positive. These include two children aged 4 and six. In addition, one person with no travel history also tested positive. A 70 year old from Shopian tested positive.

In Kupwara district, all ten of the reported cases were people returning from outside.

One employee of Chest Diseases Hospital, working as a nursing orderly belonging to district Bandipora, tested positive today. The employee was working at the virology lab of CD Hospital. He is the third person from this COVID19 designated facility who has tested positive. Earlier, an ambulance driver and a canteen cook tested positive. Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said the employees of the hospital are regularly sampled. “We are ascertaining where he contracted the infection. All our staff is adequately protected,” he said.

The total of COVID19 cases in J&K reached 2446 today. Of these, J&K government said, 1491 are active cases, while 927 have recovered. 28 people, who tested positive, have died.