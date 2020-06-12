106 healthcare workers test positive till date

Healthcare sector in Kashmir has taken the hit of COVID19 with at least 106 healthcare workers testing positive in the past two months. The figure includes 52 doctors.

As per data maintained by the health department, while many doctors are working in COVID9 sections or hospitals, others are those who have worked in non-COVID19 areas.

Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to the health and medical education department said in some hospitals of Srinagar and Anantnag districts, a number of healthcare workers have tested positive. He said five healthcare workers from SSH have tested positive in the past, after a patient admitted there tested positive.

Dr Haroon said three healthcare workers from two private establishments have tested positive, while five from a charity hospital have also tested positive. He said these healthcare workers were tested after a number of positive cases of pregnant women’s contact history showed a visit to one of these places.

A senior doctor working in Kashmir said that healthcare workers were not sampled and tested enough otherwise the number of positives would be “much higher”. She said that despite requests for regular and periodic testing of all healthcare workers, administrations are complacent about it. “Perhaps they do not want to lose the manpower that would need to be put under quarantine in case someone tests positive,” she said. The doctor said the healthcare workers were tested only when they spotted somewhere on the contact tracing chart of a positive case. “Otherwise, not a single doctor has been sampled randomly,” she said.

Another healthcare worker from a clinical branch at GMC Srinagar said healthcare workers could become spreaders of infection for patients they attend and for their families. “Lockdown and social distancing is not for healthcare workers so knowing their COVID19 status becomes all the more necessary,” he said.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo expressed concern over the growing number of healthcare workers testing positive and called it “unfortunate”. He said the department had ensured adequate quantities of protective gear and masks for staff working in COVID19 hospitals. He however added that doctors and other staff working in non-COVID19 areas and hospitals were at a greater risk because they were not in “full gear”. “It will impact their performance if they are in PPE all day,” he said.

“It is due to this that we had started respiratory clinics in all hospitals, so that anyone with any respiratory symptom reports to this clinic first rather than directly in emergencies,” he said. However, he acknowledged that the arrangement had not ensured total protection of doctors as many of the admitted patients with no respiratory symptoms have tested positive in the past, while infecting many healthcare workers who attended to them.

He said roasters, reduction of workload and PPE kits were three things that could reduce the exposure to healthcare workers. “These are already in place but we need to strengthen the measures further,” he said.