106 new positives take J&K total to 1289

J&K saw 106 new cases of COVID19 today, half of them police personnel and their family members, and 5 doctors.

Anantnag district saw 59 cases of COVID19, 55 of them samples taken from district police lines (DPL), Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said. The samples had been tested at GMC Srinagar’s virology lab located at CD Hospital. In the past three days, 78 people living at DPL Anantnag have tested positive. These include personnel and some family members.

Frontline workers in hospitals also got a brunt of the epidemic today when five doctors working in three hospitals of Srinagar were declared positive for COVID19. Among these are four doctors who had treated the 29-year old Srinagar COVID19 patient who passed away on Sunday. Three of the doctors are from ENT department – two faculty members, one resident. One doctor is from Government Dental College. One doctor working in SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina also tested positive. The hospital is a COVID19 only hospital.

In the past doctors from GMC Jammu, GMC Baramulla and GMC Srinagar have tested positive. Many other healthcare workers, including nurses paramedical and support staff in healthcare facilities have also tested positive.

Meanwhile nine patients admitted in hospitals for ailments other than COVID19 have also tested positive. Eight of these patients were admitted at SMHS Hospital and were later shifted to CD Hospital, after they tested positive. Three of these patients expired at CD Hospital. One patient admitted at Lal Ded Hospital has also tested positive. In the past 24 hours, upto 5 pm on Monday, a total of 83 samples were reported to be positive from CD Hospital’s lab. The lab tested 750 samples.

At SKIMS, where 1498 samples were tested, only five came out to be positive. While four of the people were from red zones, one person had history of travel.

District-wise, Anantnag had the highest number of new cases, followed by Srinagar district which had 12 new cases of COVID19 today. These include two travelers who had returned from Delhi. Kulgam district also had 12 new cases of the viral illness, a drop from the toll of previous days.

Kupwara district had four new cases, including one person returned from Haryana. Bandipora district had one case of COVID19 while Baramulla, Shopian, Pulwama, Budgam and Ganderbal had one case each. In Jammu division, Jammu, Kathua Rajouri and Poonch had two cases of COVID19 each while Kishtawar, Doda, Udhampur and Ramban had one case each. No new case was reported from Samba and Reasi district today.

Out of 106 cases today, Kashmir division had 94 new positives while Jammu had 12 new cases. Today’s is the second highest single day rise in COVID19 cases in J&K. On Saturday, 108 cases had been reported. Information bulletin issued by Government said 34 people had recovered of the viral infection today.

Meanwhile one patient, a cook of DPL Anantnag whose sample was taken at Trauma Hospital Anantnag was wrongly identified as cook of Trauma Hospital Bijbehara on Saturday’s update, health department authorities said.