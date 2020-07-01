107 local, 11 non-local militants killed in 6 months: IGP

Stating that there was around 50 percent dip in youths joining militant ranks, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, today said that 118 militants have been killed in the last six months.

“107 of them were locals and 11 non-locals ,” IGP told reporters here. “The number of active militants in the Valley now stands between 160 and 170.”

“67 Kashmiri youths joined militant outfits this year, 24 of them have been killed and 12 arrested,” he said. “A majority of the militants who have been killed this year belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen followed by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.”

“Due to the prevailing COVID19 situation, 79 militants have been buried in graveyards of Sonamarg, Handwara and Baramulla,” he said. “They are buried in the presence of family members and a magistrate.”

The IGP further said the police have recovered 121 weapons from encounter sites, which include 62 AK 47s, nine SLRs and 44 pistols. “About 55 per cent weapons recovered are big weapons and only 44 out of 121 recovered were pistols,” he said adding that the security forces busted 66 modules and recovered another 21 AK 47s. Besides, 22 hideouts were busted.

The Kashmir Police chief informed that they have arrested 309 overground workers. “In total, 15 civilians were killed, but none of them were killed by a police bullet or at any encounter spot,” he said.

J&K Police, he said, have started a massive crackdown on narcotics trade and found a network, which extends from the Valley to other parts of the country. He said the police are also investigating narco-terrorism.

He said that in the last six months, police have filed 304 cases and arrested 496 individuals.