108 more cases of COVID19 in J&K, total 5406

108 new cases of COVID19 were reported from J&K on Wednesday, adding up to make the total cases confirmed here to 5406.

Among the 81 new cases from Kashmir division, 11 were pregnant women, while 62 were contacts of known cases. Three travelers returning to J&K from outside have also tested positive.

Shopian district had the highest number of cases today. The total number of cases reported from the district reached 585 today with 27 new cases of today.

The new cases were mostly contacts of known COVID19 patients from Therankhandi, Kadgam, Kullar, Gaddipora and Sedow. A government employee sampled randomly has also tested positive in Shopian town. Two patients admitted in Srinagar hospitals and belonging to the district tested positive.

Srinagar had a jump of 17 cases today, only one of these a traveler. 566 cases have been reported from Srinagar till date. These include an infant sampled at SKIMS. The infant, 15-days old, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said, was scheduled for a surgery. A doctor, working at a private institution was also found positive. Three army personnel from a Sonwar battalion were among the cases from Srinagar today. A CISF personnel posted at Srinagar Airport tested positive.

A patient and a pregnant woman from Srinagar tested positive as well, Dr Jan said.

Kupwara district had nine positives, two of them admitted patients and one a self-reported case. A pregnant woman has also tested positive from the district. 419 cases have been reported from Kupwara till date.

Kulgam district had seven new cases, four of them pregnant women. The total number of cases in Kulgam reached 650. Anantnag and Baramulla had four and seven cases respectively today, while Budgam had five cases.

Bandipora and Pulwama had two cases each, while Ganderbal had one new case.

Jammu had 27 new cases, 19 of them travelers, J&K information bulletin on COVID19 said.

The total of COVID19 cases has increased by over 3000 this month. On May 31, the number of cases in J&K was 2446, increasing to reach 5406 today.

J&K Government has said 133 patients recovered from COVID19 today taking the total recoveries to 2914.

64 people have lost life to the viral illness in J&K till date.