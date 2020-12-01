108-year old woman votes in Reasi

Believing that her vote will bring in a change, an 108-year old woman exercised her franchise in Reasi district of Jammu in the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls on Tuesday.

Mukhti Begum wife of late Muhammad Munawar Lisery resident of Lar village of Reasi was brought to the local polling station in the afternoon so that she can exercise her franchise.

“She insisted for the last over a week. We brought her to the polling booth and she exercised her franchise,” her relatives told the Greater Kashmir over the telephone.

Her relatives said that Mukhti never missed to vote throughout her life. “She used to tell us that now our minister will be from our village and people will be in direct contact with him regarding their problems,” they said adding that the centenarian woman told them that grievances will have immediate redressal.