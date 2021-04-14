1086 new cases, 5 deaths in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 1086 COVID19 cases and five fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases to 141736.

It’s for the second consecutive day that J&K has reported above 1000 cases. On Tuesday the number of cases was 1269.

As per the details shared by the health department, 684 new cases were reported in Kashmir division. In Jammu, 402 positive cases were reported The total number of travellers tested positive on arrival was 248 in the last 24 hours.

J&K has also reported five fatalities, of which three persons succumbed to viral respiratory illness in Jammu division and two patients after testing positive died in Kashmir division. Total number of deaths recorded so far is 2042, 1285 persons have died in Kashmir and 757 in Jammu due to this infection.

The number of active positive cases is inching closer to the 10000 mark. J&K has 9390 active positive cases, of which 5836 are in Kashmir and 3554 in Jammu division.

The number of COVID patients admitted in hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir is 551 of which 19 are on ventilator support.

Srinagar has again reported the highest number of daily cases, the summer capital on Wednesday recorded 388 cases of which 69 were travellers.

Srinagar district has been worst hit in J&K by COVID, so far 482 deaths and 33026 cases have been reported.

Jammu too is witnessing a spike in cases, it has reported 199 new cases.

Baramulla has reported 107 cases, Budgam 53, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 23, Anantnag 29, Bandipora 23, Ganderbal 19, Kulgam 19, Shopian 11, Jammu 199, Udhampur 37, Rajouri 12, Doda 1, Kathua 23, Samba 19, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 19, Ramban 7 and Reasi 85.

J&K has tested 6611924 persons for COVID out of which 6470188 samples tested negative for the virus.