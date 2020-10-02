1090 new cases, 14 deaths in J&K

COVID19 claimed 14 lives in J&K in the last 24 hours, while 1090 people tested positive. The total cases amassed to 77253, of which 1231 have lost their lives.

Today four patients who had tested positive for COVID19 lost the battle with the viral illness in Kashmir. All the four were males, three from Srinagar district and one from Budgam. The deceased were all elderly, aged 60 years and above. A 60 year old from Safakadal Srinagar admitted at SMHS Hospital with bilateral pneumonia passed away today. The patient was hypertensive, a doctor working at the hospital said.

A 65 year old Harwan admitted at SKIMS Soura passed away today. A 75 year old from Batamaloo was the third casualty from Srinagar. The patient was admitted at SMHS Hospital.

Another patient admitted at SMHS Hospital, a 67 year old from Nagam Budgam died today.

A health official said that COVID19 has claimed at least twice the number of males than females. He said that available data reveals that 292 females and 547 males have succumbed to the disease. Prof Parvaiz Koul, influenza expert and head department of internal and pulmonary medicine said that across countries, more men than women have succumbed to COVID19.

In Jammu division, 10 people were reported to have lost life today.

Among the new cases today, 487 were from the Kashmir division. A health official said 170 people that tested positive in Kashmir today had symptoms of COVID19. “Most of them report with fever, cough, and body ache,” the official said. He said, however, gastric symptoms were also very common. “Very often, the first symptoms that people experience is a spell of diarrhea or vomiting,” he said.

Today, over 7000 rapid antigen tests were carried out in Kashmir division, Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD at directorate of health services Kashmir said. He said 230 of the samples tested through these fast cards were found positive. He said that 94 samples that were found positive were randomly taken. 28 travelers, many of them non-locals tested positive today, he said.

Among today’s cases, 181 were from Srinagar district. In Budgam 54 samples were found positive, Baramulla had 64, Pulwama 29, Anantnag 32, Bandipora 58, Kupwara 25, Ganderbal 28, Kulgam 6 and Shopian 10.

Today, the total number of recovered patients reached 59952, 1400 added to the tally today.

In Jammu division, the number of positives confirmed today was 603 while the total cases in the division reached 30566. Of these, 9153 are active positive. 354 people tested positive in Jammu district today.