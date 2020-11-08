10th class exams from today

The regular annual examination of class 10th will commence from Monday in the Valley and winter zones of Jammu.

The exams would be conducted by the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE).

As many as 1,06,465 students including 74,465 from the Valley and 32,000 from Jammu winter zones are expected to appear in the exam to be held at 1145 centres – 814 in the Valley and 331 in the winter zones of Jammu.

Due to pandemic, the exam centres have been almost doubled from the previous year to ensure social distance. The exams shall be held with due observance of COVID19 protocols.

“Proper fumigation of all exam halls has been done and sanitizers will be kept available for students,” an official said.

The students who have tested COVID19 positive have been advised not to approach the exam centres with other students.

The government has announced 40 percent relaxation in syllabus.