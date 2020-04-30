Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
11 cases in Baramulla; total 100

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 12:34 AM
Representational Pic

With 11 more persons testing positive for Covid19 in Baramulla on Thursday, the total number of cases in the district has reached 100. Among the new cases, 7 are from Sopore and 4 from Tangmarg.

A health official said that out of seven cases from Sopore, six are the primary contacts of a Baramulla woman who was tested positive a few days back. A pregnant woman from Nowpora Sopore tested positive, her contact history is yet not known.

“After it surfaced that a woman from Kakar Hamam Baramulla has tested positive for the COVID19 a few days back, we started tracing her contacts in Sopore. After taking samples from her contacts on Wednesday, six of them tested positive for the virus on Thursday,” said Dr Rudiyana, in-charge COVID 19 Sub-district hospital Sopore.

She said that the worrying part is of a pregnant woman hailing from Nowpora Sopore as it is not yet known wherefrom she has contracted the virus.

“We are looking for her contacts. She has neither any travel history nor any evidence of contracting it from an earlier positive case. However, her husband is a fruit grower and usually busy in visiting different places for his business. We will be conducting his test also,” she added.

An official of Government Medical College Baramulla said the other four persons tested positive for the virus on Thursday had contracted virus from a positive case of Tangmarg.

