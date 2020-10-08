11 COVID deaths, 696 positive cases in J&K

Two persons were reported to have died due to COVID19 in Kashmir division today while as 9 deaths were reported from Jammu. With this, the total casualties in J&K reached 1314. Besides, 696 new positive cases emerged in the UT taking the total to 81793.

While the fresh cases reported daily have been on a decrease in both divisions of J&K, in Jammu, a marked drop in cases has been seen over the past three days. Today, 276 new cases were seen from Jammu division while 420 cases came to fore in Kashmir division.

In Srinagar district, no respite from COVID19 is being witnessed and the constant number of high cases has pushed the total positive cases from the City reported till date to 16164. Today, 186 people tested positive in Srinagar.

Official data reveals that there is a wide difference between the population and the caseload share among districts in Kashmir. Based on population and caseload, Srinagar has been the worst hit district in Kashmir. Srinagar, where nearly 17 percent of population of Kashmir division lives, accounts for 33 percent COVID19 caseload.

A health official said that the reason for high case load of Srinagar is due to the large population that works in the district and gets tested. “We have random testing going on across the offices and departments. A number of people who are temporarily here, due to livelihoods, is counted as Srinagar’s case,” a health official said.

The second largest district in Kashmir division is Anantnag which has 16 percent of Kashmir’s population. The district has 7.5 percent share in the number of COVID19 cases reported from Kashmir, the lowest among districts.

Baramulla district is one of the largest districts in Kashmir division and is home to 14 percent of Kashmir’s population. However, in terms of caseload, it has contributed less than 10 percent of cases.

Among the smaller districts, Kulgam has the lowest caseload share in terms of population. The district with 6 percent of Kashmir’s population has 4.7 percent of cases, while Shopian, which has almost half the population of Kulgam, has nearly the same number of cases as Kulgam. Ganderbal has 6.2 percent cases reported from Kashmir.

Today, the district-wise break-up of cases reported from Kashmir was: Budgam 52, Baramulla 71, Pulwama 22, Kupwara 15, Anantnag 21, Bandipora 18, Ganderbal 24, Kulgan 7 and Shopian 4.

In Jammu district, 89 cases were reported today.

The number of recovered cases reached69020 with 1336 recoveries today.

The number of casualties attributed to COVID19 reached 1314. The deaths reported from Kashmir due to the viral illness today were of two 85-year old males. One of them was from SK Bala Bandipora admitted at SKIMS Soura and the other from Baghe-Mehtab Srinagar admitted at SMHS Hospital, a health official said.