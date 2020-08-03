11 Covid deaths; toll 407

Srinagar continued to be worst hit by COVID19 with five more people from the district among the 11 virus related deaths reported in the past 24 hours in J&K.

Death toll of COVID19 crossed 400 mark today and reached 407. In the past three days, from 1 to 3 August, 30 people were reported to have succumbed to the viral illness in J&K as per Media Bulletins issued by J&K government.

While death toll in Kashmir division rose from 349 to 377 in past 3 days, in Jammu, the death toll reached 30 today with 2 fresh deaths.

Among the deaths reported from Srinagar included a CRPF inspector whose tests came after his death. He was posted in Srinagar and had died due to cardiac arrest, an official said. As per official records, he is the eighth security personnel to have died of the COVID19 in Kashmir.

Earlier a 53 year old woman from Nawabazar area died at SKIMS Soura. She had been admitted to the hospital three days ago, a doctor said. The patient was hypertensive and had CVID19 pneumonia, the doctor said.

A 65-year-old man from the same area died late Sunday night at SMHS Hospital. He was admitted with bilateral pneumonia on 27 July, a doctor said.

Two elderly men— one from Rawalpora and other from Safa Kadal areas— died at SMHS Hospital and SKIMS Soura respectively. Health officials said the patients were admitted with bilateral pneumonia, tested positive for COVID19 and succumbed due to it. Both had reported underlying health conditions.

Two women from Anantnag— one from Ashajipora (aged 53) and the other from Achabal (aged 65)— died at SKIMS Soura and SMHS Hospital respectively.

A 70 year old man from Ganderbal admitted at SKIMS was also among COVID19 casualties reported today. One Baramulla resident, 65, from Sopore area died at SDH Sopore. He was diabetic and died soon after admission to the hospital, a doctor said.

In Jammu, a 60 year old man had died a day ago, his sample tested positive today. A 50-year-old man from Rajouri had died at GMC Jammu on Sunday evening.